Naf Naf serving up Middle Eastern cuisine

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Naf Naf, which means “To Fan the Flame,” held its soft opening this past November and says it was met with great reception.

The first restaurant was opened 2009 in Illinois and soon spread to several parts of the state. This one, sitting between Tega Cay and Fort Mill along Hwy 160, is the first in the Carolinas.

Naf Naf serves a variety of fresh Middle Eastern food where you can enjoy staples such as falafel’s and stuffed pita sandwiches.

Naf Naf Operating PartnerNi ket Vasai says, “We saw a need in the area right? Fort Mill is a growing vibrant community and we didn’t see the option for a good middle eastern option and so we thought of bring naf naf to the area.”

Naf Naf Operating Partner Neel Patel adds, “Healthy for the most part but tasty at the same time, we use 4 sauces and 4 or 5 toppings that we make fresh every day, so I know that people get tired from eating the same olé food every day so this is a good opportunity for them to eat healthy and at the same time have tasty food.”

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

nafnafgrill.com

816 Brayden Pkwy, Fort Mill

Mon-Sun 10:30AM – 8:30PM

nafnaffortmill@gmail.com