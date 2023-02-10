Rock Hill to tear down what Panthers left behind ahead of search for new suitor

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since planting their own flags at the site formerly owned by the Charlotte Panthers, many have questioned what the City of Rock Hill plans to do with the newly obtained Hutchison Property.

Currently no timeline is in place for when that decision will be made, but Colliers International, the real estate organization helping the city find a new suitor for the property, has high hopes for the site’s future.

CN2’s Zane Cina sitting down with the real estate officials to learn more about how the Hutchison site could potentially be used.