Coronavirus Continues To Hit Small Businesses Hard

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A few of York’s business leaders say several businesses have not been able to open because of worry over the Coronavirus and they’re concerned about what it could mean for the city.

“Small businesses are kinda scared right now. Scared of losing their customers and scared of not being able to stay open,” said Cagney Larkin with the Sylvia Theater.

“Concerns that I have around our business is that because we’re small and we don’t have corporate backing, that eventually the money will run out if the people stop coming,” said Terri Kreger, co-owner of On the Rise Bakery.

As fears of Coronavirus continue to spread, York’s small business owners say that they’re seeing a slow down in foot traffic in the area. And they’re saying they hope that their customers who they rely on, remember to come downtown and support them.

“Well, we love being in York…and we’ll see you at the end of this,” Terri said.

Restaurant owners working hard to keep their spaces clean and cut down on germs.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson goes to York to speak with a few business leaders about their hope for the near future.