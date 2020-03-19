Local Travel Agents Offer Tips To Those With Upcoming Travel Plans

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — We’re continuing to keep you updated on how COVID-19 is impacting the Tri-County’s economy.

We caught up with independent travel agents who say many of their clients have concerns about upcoming travel plans, many of whom planned trips up to a year in advance.

For the trips that have already been cancelled, agents are working with airlines and cruises to see what kind of credit can be used down the line.

Pay attention to your cancellation polices and know your dates and policies that are now being put in place given this uncharted territory we are now in.