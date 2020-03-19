Big South Cancels Spring Sports Competition Until End of School Year

Rock Hill S.C. – The Big South Conference announced that it is canceling all regular-season competition, conference championships, and athletics activities that are required or that include coach involvement, through the remainder of the 2019-20 season due the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The decision was made by the league’s Council of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in consultation with the Council of Athletics Directors to protect the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

Commissioner Kyle Kallander issued the following statement to the Big South’s student-athletes that you can listen to in the video below. You will also hear from Scout McFalls, a senior baseball player at Winthrop University.

