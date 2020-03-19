Rock Hill’s Annual Come-See-Me-Festival Postponed

ROCK HILL, S.C. — This year’s Come-See-Me Festival has been postponed because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The festival was originally scheduled for April 16th through 25th. The new date has yet to be announced. The festival’s Board of Governors, chair and team leaders plans to host the Come-See-Me Festival later in 2020.

Below is a statement from the board of governors on its decision to postpone the annual Come-See-Me Festival.

“We are grateful for the long hours and hard work Susan and her team—including Festival Vice-Chairs Elizabeth Williams and David Linder and Festival Administrator Emily Smith—have put in behind the scenes to prepare for the 2020 Festival. Each of these individuals has a passion for Come-See-Me and Rock Hill that is worthy of celebration.

To our sponsors, friends and partners, we are thankful for your support. It is vital to the success of Come-See-Me, and we literally cannot put on a Festival without you. In the coming weeks, we will be contacting you as we assess our options for hosting a Festival in 2020. Thank you in advance for your continued support and feedback.

We look forward to a time when we as a community can welcome our friends from around town and around the globe to come see us!”