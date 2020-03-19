COVID-19 Impacting Local Childcare Centers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Coronavirus and the many social restrictions, are continuing to effect small businesses. Childcare owners around Rock Hill are concerned about the future of their facilities.

Kim Baker, owner and director of Palmetto Children’s Academy says, “It was a difficult decision but we felt like it was the best decision…they say you’ll never know if you over re-acted, but you certainly will never forget if you under re-acted.”

Other childcare owners and directors like Joy Dickerson, from House of Joy, say they’re seeing drop in attendance because of parents concerns about social distancing. But Joy says for some working parents her facility is their only option.

“We did choose to open the center because I do feel like parents need to go to work – some parents do need to go to work they don’t have a backup plan or a family member to care for their children at this time,” says Joy Dickerson.

Many daycare directors are saying they are taking emergency precautions to keep people safe. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with daycare owners about the steps they’re taken to keep their kids and staff safe, healthy and working.