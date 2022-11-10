Another Term for Congressman Ralph Norman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A popular place for many conservative candidates in the Tri-County on Election night could be found at Congressman Ralph Norman’s watch party.

Norman was re-elected for another term.

The party took place at the Magnolia Room Tuesday evening.

Norman who represents District 5 beat democratic candidate, Evangeline Hundley.

Norma, according to unofficial results gaining 63 perecent of the votes.

At the celebration Norman talked about how there is still lots of work to be done and he plans to focus on the Fentanyl crisis that’s hitting York County and the entire country, plus he will focus on the U-S becoming energy independent as well as providing more funding to police.

In the video above, Congressman Norman shares why he believes so many people came out to the polls and voted red.