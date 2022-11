ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil talks with Lakeya Simpson with Lead with Love Project about the nonprofit’s Turkey & Gift Card Drive.

Simpson says this project has reached attention from individuals to corporations such as the Walmart in Newport.

On Saturday, November 19th they will be giving turkeys and gift cards away to those who pre-register.

You must re-register, information is below.

803.620.1158

leadwithloveP@gmail.com