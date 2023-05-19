Confederate Park Clean-up Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Men on a Mission getting ready to serve the community once again with a cleanup day.

The group of volunteers will gather in hopes to make Rock Hill a better city.

This coming Saturday they are heading to Confederate Park to clean up trash and feed the homeless.

A goal of theirs is to partner with residents in neighborhoods to better develop positive and strong communities.

The Clean-up Day will take place on this Saturday, May 20th and will start at 10:00am. They do ask that you arrive around 9:45 to properly prepare.

Following the cleanup there will be a cookout with music and games.

This is the 3rd year the group has held the event.