Catawba River Winds Spring Concert Preview

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba River Winds Community Band is gearing up for its upcoming concert.

They are a community band that welcomes all players regardless of skill level.

Currently they are getting ready for their spring concert where they will play many different kinds of music from marches, waltzes, and even a few selections from the Wizard of OZ.

The concert will be this Sunday, May 21st and will be from 4:00pm – 5:000pm.

It will be held at Nation Ford High School’s Auditorium.

Admission is free.