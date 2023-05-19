Red Rose Festival set to take over Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Downtown Lancaster is coming alive this weekend as the city puts on its annual Red Rose Festival!

The 4-day event is happening now through May 21st.

On Friday, May 19th beginning at 5 PM head down to Main Street for tasty food vendors and live music.

On Saturday, May 20th the fun continues from 10 AM until 10 PM there will be more than 50 craft and business vendors linking the streets. There will also be food vendors, a kids zone!

Lastly, on Sunday, May 21st as the festival wraps up, the Cultural Arts Center with Charleston Symphony Concertmaster Yuri Bekker String Quartet will play from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought at http://www.lcactickets.org/…/charleston-symphony…/66…

For a full list of events, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/551025987152122/?active_tab=discussion