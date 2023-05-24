More information on new concert hall likely coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Zoning Board of Appeals has now approved the entertainment proposal for a new music venue in downtown Rock Hill.

The investment team behind this effort says the venue would be called Annex Live and will hopefully seat 1000 people. It’s located in a space behind the Common Market and Scoops Ice Cream.

Now that they have one hurdle behind them investors lay out what’s next.

If everything goes as planned the indoor concert hall could open in the Spring of 2024 and will feature a variety of musical artists and bands.