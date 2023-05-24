CN2 Picture of the Day – More than $13,000 Raised

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Miracle Park sharing Congratulations to Williams & Fudge for taking home the trophy from the “Ball in” Wiffle Ball Tournament!

Also, they wanted to say way to go to the Rock Hill Fire Department for showing up to play right after getting off shift, playing hard all day and making it to the final game, which went into extra innings!

They say it was a great day, and more than $13,000 was raised for for Phase 2!

