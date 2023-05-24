More than $30,000 in grant money split 16 ways and awarded to York County non-profits

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 16 different York County non-profits are receiving various grants on this Tuesday.

The money totaling more than $30,000 is coming from the The Community Partnership Foundation, which helps non-profits make a difference in the communities the foundation serves by providing support to improve the lives of others.

The grants were handed out at the organizations annual Spring luncheon held at the Family Trust Federal Credit Union in Rock Hill.

Each non-profit was also given chance to speak about its mission in front of the room, with Community Partnership officials saying it’s a way for their members to network and find ways to help each other further.

Also during the luncheon Family Trust announced it’s making everyone who attended the event a member of the community partnership by covering their membership fees. Foundation officials say that doubles the 34 members they currently have.

Family Trust decided to match every donation made today at the lunch, saying it’s the least they could do to show appreciation to their partners.

See the list of grant recipients below:

• Above and Beyond Tutoring

• Adult Enrichment Centers Inc

• Alston Wilkes Society

• Children’s Attention Home, Inc.

• Defend the Fatherless

• Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

• Habitat for Humanity of York County

• Hope of Rock Hill

• Jalin’s Hope, Inc

• Liv To Gro, Inc.

• Pathways Community Center

• Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation

• Safe Passage, Inc.

• Showtime Theatre Company

• The Haven Men’s Shelter

• The Life House Women’s Shelter, Inc