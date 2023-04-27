Comporium employees taking time off to help local camp

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A camp that is experiencing maintenance problems received a helping hand from a local business.

More than 50 employees from Comporium, CN2’s parent company, took part in a community service project.

The employees from the Facilities and Construction Department donate their time to help non-profits complete projects that otherwise would likely never get finished.

This year they spent time at Bethelwoods Camp & Conference Center in York County where they performed various projects including the upkeep of a cabin next to the camp’s lake that is struggling with water run-off.

CN2 News spoke to the Community Project Chair, TJ Willis and Bethelwoods Camp Director, Stephen McDonald about what it means to the camp to have these projects completed.

“It’s an excellent feeling, like with this one, the Hopkins lodge which is right here. They actually had sandbags trying to control the water from coming into the building and actually being able to see them enjoy it without having to worry about whether it is going to rain today is really a great feeling.” – TJ Willis, Comporium Community Project Chair

“These big capital projects would be a major expense and them coming out and donating their time and labor, it just helps us bring more kids out and give them a better summer.” -Stephen McDonald, Bethelwoods Camp Director

Bethelwoods is a Christian summer camp that offers various opportunities for people young and old to come and enjoy the great outdoors.