Winthrop students drawing attention to cemetery through art

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop Art class taking class outside to the Lincoln Cemetery hoping to literally draw attention to the state of the cemetery.

It started when the art class was at another location for an assignment and met Dr. Ken Austin, a local expert on black history within the Rock Hill community.

While talking, Dr. Austin told the class about a run-down cemetery that could use some love.

They decided instead of going to their usual spot, this year it would be better to go to Lincoln Cemetery which is located on Flint Street in Rock Hill.

CN2 News spoke to Assoc. Professor of Illustration, Elizabeth Dulemba about why it is important to highlight these forgotten areas.

“Well one thing about cemeteries is that they are full of stories and these stories are the ones that shaped this community. It is very important that we recognize all the voices that shaped this community, and it helps shape a better future going forward when we recognize and honor all the citizens in Rock Hill.” – Dulemba

While there, the class worked on their skills in 1 and 2 point perspective by drawing the head stones.

A representative from Historic Rock Hill was also there and plans to use the drawings from the students to create a presentation with their work.