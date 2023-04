ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Each year elementary students in the Rock Hill School District learn about biology by incubating and hatching eggs. During this assignment students learn writing, reading, research, and counting skills all while patiently waiting for chicks to emerge from the eggs.

There is a livestream “Hatch Cam” where you can watch the process. Just visit the Rock Hill School District’s YouTube page to watch the chicks emerge live from Northside Elementary!