CN2 Picture of The Day – Planting Fruit Trees

CATAWBA NATION FARM, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A BIG Thank you to the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and other volunteers who joined Catawba Nation employees and citizens to plant over 40 fruit trees at the Catawba Nation Farm and Senior Center in honor of Earth Day!

