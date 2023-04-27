CN2 Picture of The Day – Planting Fruit Trees

CATAWBA NATION FARM, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A BIG Thank you to the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and other volunteers who joined Catawba Nation employees and citizens to plant over 40 fruit trees at the Catawba Nation Farm and Senior Center in honor of Earth Day!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Beware of new scam happening across York County
YORK CONTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - The York County Sheriff Office is warning the community of a new scam where people are receiving a...
paid advertisement