Community remembers “Old Glory Quilter” Alice Crocker

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we get closer to Veterans Day which is this Saturday, November 11th, a familiar part of many veteran ceremonies is that of the Quilts of Valor Presentations.

One women who has sewed nearly 300 quilts for veterans has passed away and is being remembered tonight.

Alice Crocker of Rock Hill passed away Sunday after battling Leukemia, according to Harvey Mayhill with Old Glory Quilters.

Alice is remembered as a great disciple of Jesus Christ and for her love to serve others.

Friends say with her new found love for quilting through Old Glory Quilters, she made quilts for all her children, their children and their children’s children.

Alice was a great disciple of Jesus Christ and had no hatred for anyone. She read her bible every day and seldom missed a Sunday worship service. Alice was very involved with Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Rock Hill until she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Her doctor said that if she did not slow down, she would die. Her response was “if I slow down, I will die”, so at the invitation of Lin Mayhill (Old Glory Quilters), Alice found a service to God where she did not have to be so physically active. Alice had never quilted before, but she came to a meeting and a former schoolteacher, Sharon Ford, said that she would teach her. So, Alice, at the age of 82, learned how to quilt.

Alice reluctantly had to leave her loving Aldersgate, and joined Westerly Hills Baptist Church, directly across the street from her home. Her activities of serving others continued, but she did not have to travel, and she brought the Lord to everyone she touched, without having to verbally express her faith. It was a glow that Alice had in her poise, voice, compassion, and love of life.

Over the last eight years, Alice has honored nearly 300 veterans with her talents of love, prayers, and thanks with individually made Quilts of Valor.