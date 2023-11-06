CN2 Picture of the Day – Wish Granted!

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On tonight’s CN2 Picture of the Day, Sport Clips Haircuts of Tega Cay recently hosted a fun wish celebration for 11-year-old wish kid David, complete with a new haircut and style, just in time for his wish trip!

David had a blast on his wish to go to Universal Studios and was so excited to finally ride a roller coaster for the first time!

