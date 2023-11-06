CN2 Carolina Connection – ALICE Report reveals families are struggling in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Working families right here in the Tri-County are struggling to make ends meet and United Way of York county leaders say there has to be solutions to help these households who may be your neighbor, teacher or healthcare provider.

That’s the focus of a national United Way program called United for ALICE South Carolina.

ALICE stands for- Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

The United York County is now participating in this effort.

The agency is recently released numbers that reflect the actual costs of living in York County and how many families earn below that amount, also known as ALICE families.

According to the united way in York County the 2020 self sufficiency standard for a household of one adult, on preschool and one school aged child was 50,746 dollars.

That’s to survive, not including a night out for pizza or Christmas presents.

Leaders say they believe that number now is even higher.

To read the full report, click here: https://www.unitedwayofyc.org/alice/

