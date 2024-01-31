Committee hearing against social media giants for the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis, includes discussion of Gavin Guffey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Wednesday members of Congress are holding a committee hearing about the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis.

South Carolina State House Representative, Brandon Guffey was invited to attend the hearing in Washington, this after he filed a lawsuit against Meta the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, claiming the social media platforms have intentionally designed addictive algorithms that target children.

Guffey lost his son to suicide after his son Gavin was a victim of sextortion.

During the hearing members of Congress were given the opportunity to question representatives from social media channels such a X, TikTok, Snapchat, Discord, Facebook and Instagram.

Many of the questions addressed the safety concerns surrounding the social media giants and how they were planning on ensuring the safety of children on their platforms.

Representative Guffey did not testify today, however South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham shared Gavin Guffey’s story and gave his comments on what those social media platforms have done.

While nothing was determined today, Representative Guffey says this is the first step that will hopefully bring change to the tech world by implementing better tools that will protect children from the dangers of the internet.