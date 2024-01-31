CN2 Newscast – Congressional Hearing, Indian Land City Talks, & A.J. Girls Beat Buford

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of congress are holding a committee hearing about the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis.

Plus, talks to make Indian land its own city is back on the table, but the Lancaster County council was quick to say no.

And, it was a big night at Andrew Jackson high school not only were they taking on cross county foe Buford High School, but it was also a night of reunions as well for a court dedication for two former coaches at the school.

CN2 News has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.