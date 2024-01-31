Chester man charged after caught taking explicated photos of people without them knowing

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, January 25th, 28-year-old Zachary Glenn was charged by SLED with 2 counts of Voyeurism.

Voyeurism is the act of violating the place of privacy, views, photographs, records, or films.

According to the warrant on June 25th Gleen photographed and produced images of an individual in the privacy of their home and without permission.

The images appeared to show the individual changing clothes.

They say the images were found on Glenn’s personal cell phone during a lawful search due to a search warrant.

That search producing other images of unknown females taken in a private bathroom setting as well as multiple images of pornography.