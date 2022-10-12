CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Maria and Dylan

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Maria and Dylan are both looking for their furr-ever home.

Maria, almost 4 years, is a little sassy and has every reason to be!

She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested. She has been at the rescue now for almost half that time and deserves a home to call her very own.

The rescue says she was surrendered by her owner and that it’s taken her heart some time to heal.

Maria can be found in the Cat Lounge where she co-exists with other felines.

The say she’d make a wonderful independent companion. She’d love to hear all about your days happenings!

Dylan is estimated to be 2 years of age. She was adopted as an adorable pup and was in a home for over a year only to be returned. She has been at the Humane Society now for 7 months. She is spayed, vaccinated, tested and micro chipped. She loves people and a good walk. And, prefers to be an only dog.