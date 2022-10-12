CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Maria and Dylan

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Maria and Dylan are both looking for their furr-ever home.
Maria, almost 4 years, is a little sassy and has every reason to be!
She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested. She has been at the rescue now for almost half that time and deserves a home to call her very own.
The rescue says she was surrendered by her owner and that it’s taken her heart some time to heal.
Maria can be found in the Cat Lounge where she co-exists with other felines.
The say she’d make a wonderful independent companion. She’d love to hear all about your days happenings!
Dylan is estimated to be 2 years of age. She was adopted as an adorable pup and was in a home for over a year only to be returned. She has been at the Humane Society now for 7 months.
She is spayed, vaccinated, tested and micro chipped. She loves people and a good walk. And, prefers to be an only dog.
If these sweet face catches your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.
• Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment.
• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
- Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
Humane Society Rescue Needs:
- Laundry Detergent
- Healthy Weight Dog Food
- Big & Small Dog Treats
CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center