CN2 Today: A little Sweet & Spice for a Cause!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Everyone loves a little sweet and spicy! Hot sauce lovers have a chance to try a new flavor by PuckerButt Pepper Company and all of the proceeds go towards helping children achieve their dream of music.

Its called Honey Half Note. A music lover himself, Smokin’ Ed Curry, the Founder of PuckerButt Pepper Company wanted to give back to music education in public schools.

The money raised will go towards the non-profit, Music Will. You can find more information on www.musicwill.org.

The hot sauce is only 10.00 a bottle. To Get Yours, visit: https://puckerbuttpeppercompany.com/search?q=honey+half+note