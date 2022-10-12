New Permanent Home for Memory & Movement Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An area non-profit that caters to families throughout both North & South Carolina (and beyond) holding a grand opening for its new office. Memory & Movement Charlotte focuses on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients, but just as importantly, they also focus on their families.

Nearly 10 years ago Dr. Charles Edwards had what was really an outside the box idea in medicine. He wanted to create a non-profit medical practice and develop a new culture. The idea, not see as many patients and put more time and attention into everyone who came through their doors – including the caregivers.

One of those families, our own News Director/Anchor Laurabree Monday. She was at their recent grand opening with her father Roy Weinberger. The family continues to support the non-profit, in honor of her Mother, Wendy who was a longtime patient. Wendy passed away in December of 2020, but no matter how hard things got, they always felt hopeful after leaving appointments at Memory & Movement.

There are 3 doctors on staff and a large number of committed and welcoming staff. Appointments last anywhere from 60-90 minutes and this new larger location will let them do so much more.

Click video above to watch much more from our CN2 Today Show with Laurabree Monday & Renee O’Neil. Laurabree spoke with a number of families who share similar stories.

Memory & Movement Charlotte

411 Billingsley Road, Suite 103

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-577-3186

mmclt.org