CN2 Today – Weekly Edition, Feb. 17th – Black History Month

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Join host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden for our weekly CN2 Today Show. Today we are celebrating Black History Month.

Wali Cathcart who is a descendant of Historic Brattonsville loves to help children learn more about farming on his 60 acre family farm. He explains the importance of farming and talking about African American history.

Plus, Mesha’s Sweet Treats is a locally own bakery. The owners, Tamesha and Tammy are mother and daughter who have a passion for serving sweet treats to their community!

And Winthrop University has many multicultural organizations for students. We are learning about the Association of Ebonites (AOE), one of the first black student organizations on campus established in 1969.

Plus, songwriter, musician and artist Rudy Currence is originally from Rock Hill. He took the time to stop by CN2 to talk about his latest hit, “I Belong Here”.