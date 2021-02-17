ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Tamesha Benson and her mom, Tammy Hardin have always had a love for cooking.

Tamesha says baking is what she loves the most!

So right out of high school she created her own bakery called Mesha’s Sweet Treats, with help from her mom!

The two whip up cakes, cookies, specialty cakes, and everything else in between to deliver to happy customers in Rock Hill and beyond.

Tamesha says her goal is to have store front soon.

To place an order or learn more visit: https://www.meshassweettreats.com/