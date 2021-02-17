Rock Hill Police Arrest 2 in Double Homicide Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police say two 18 year old males have been charged in the Double Homicide that took place on Byars Street on January 23rd.

Both Zyon Minto and Digarian Foster were the victims in this case.

Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis said in a release that the Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to develop suspects as a result of the investigation into the Double Homicide that occurred on January 23rd, 2021, on Byars Street.

Jon’tarius Delmone Reid, 18 of Rock Hill, and Kelvin Barnette Jr, 18 of Rock Hill, were taken into Rock Hill Police custody on February 16th, 2021 each charged with two counts of Murder.

Reid and Barnette are expected in court this Wednesday, February 17th for a bond hearing.

Kelvin Barnette Jr.

Jon’tarius Delmone Reid