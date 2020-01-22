CN2 Today – Wednesday, January 22nd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Laurabree Monday bring you the news of the day and more on a story about a nine year old girl who is trying to collect a mile worth of quarters. Plus we are learning about United Way of York County’s 2020 goals. Also on What’s Cooking Wednesday we head out to Z Bakery and Cafe in Fort Mill for more of the YoCo Taste Trail! And Jenna Woods brings us the movie of the week in Entertainment with Jenna.
