The Great Kindness Challenge w/ Salvation Army

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Nine year old Bella Wood of York County is trying to collect a mile worth of quarters. Her reason is simple, to help the youth in our community through programs at The Salvation Army. She is asking for the public’s help. Next week, January 27th through the 31st is the Great Kindness Challenge. If you participate in the Great Kindness Challenge, it will help Bella reach her goal. Watch for more details .