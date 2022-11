ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Renee joins her sister Rebecca Thomas as they share their Traditional Dressing and Oatmeal Cookies that has been shared for generations.

Traditional Dressing

1 – 10-inch pan of Martha White Cornbread

2 to 3 pieces white bread

Melted Butter

3 Cups of chicken Broth

1 tablespoon of sage

Salt and pepper

350 Degree

Oatmeal Cookies

2 cups of white sugar

1/2 milk

3 spoons of cocoa powder

butter

3 cups of Quick Oats

1 table spoon Vanilla

1 cup Creamy peanut butter