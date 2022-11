ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Caroline and her husband Glyn share with us a family favorite that is not only for Thanksgiving, but every family gathering.

Click above for the full segment on Mimi’s 7-Up Special

3 sticks of butter (unsalted)

1/2 cups Butter Crisco

3 cups of Sugar

5 Eggs

3 cups of All-purpose Flour

1 tsp Vanilla

1 cup 7-Up soda (room temperature)

350 degrees for 1 1/2 hour and cool for 1/2 hour