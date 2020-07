ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) ON CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden introduce the community the Lancaster Rotary Club’s first African American female president!

Later in the show, we are getting ready for Emily’s House annual BBQ Fundraiser.

Plus, Visit York County talks about restaurants in the community taking part in the Palmetto Priority Initiative.

And join us for a good book on Digger’s Book Club!