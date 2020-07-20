Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Joins Operation Southern Shield

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Several southern state’s law enforcement agencies, including South Carolina, will participate in the third annual “Operation Southern Shield.” The program began Sunday, July, 19, 2020 and will run through Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Officers of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will focus more on speeding drivers. They say speeding results in crashes and crashes can result in serious injury or even death. They say because of COVID-19, many peoples travel on roadways has been limited, but as restrictions are lifted, they are seeing more on an increase in traffic. They say they expect travel to continue to increase as families take vacations before the start of the new school year.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile says, “The last months have been tough on our citizens, and as our lives slowly inch back toward normal we certainly don’t want folks to have to face the added burdens of property damage, injury, or loss of life as the result of speeding drivers. Our officers will be out in force and will pull over drivers who are speeding or committing other moving violations. Slow down, pay attention, put your cell phone down, and wear your seat belt. We want everybody to emerge from these troubled times happy, healthy, and safe.”