The Town of Fort Mill Launches New Website

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Town of Fort Mill is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its redesigned website.

On Monday, July 20, the Town will unveil its new website, complete with a sleek, modern design and easy-to-navigate menus. Enhanced with new features, graphic elements and a plethora of updated information, the new site is designed to bring users to their destination within one click.

The homepage will display several new features including our “Town Spotlights” section with information about upcoming events and services; the “Community Updates” section with our up-to-date Town news feed and interactive calendar; an Alert bar at the top of the homepage designed to notify the community about emergencies and important information; and several buttons in the center of the page directing users to our most commonly used features, including Online Payments, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), Employment Opportunities and Agendas and Minutes.

The new site also features a unique notification system called “Notify Me,” where users can sign up to receive emails or text messages about a variety of topics- from town events to Town Council agendas to Parks and Recreation updates.

Fort Mill’s new website was designed by CivicPlus, an integrated technology platform for local governments.

The Town will transition to the new website between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 20 and the website will be inaccessible during this timeframe. Once the site goes live, we invite the public to explore the website’s new features and provide feedback and suggestions via a fillable survey available in the “Town Spotlights” section.

For more information, please contact Public Relations Manager Chris Sardelli at (803) 992-0021 or by email at csardelli@fortmillsc.gov.