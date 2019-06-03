CN2 TODAY – June 3rd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Happy Monday! On CN2 Today we give you the latest information on South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper, Alex Wise. Plus, we are talking all things summer! We head over to the York County Library in Rock Hill to talk about its Summer Learning Challenge that kicks off today. Also we get an inside look of the Ag & Art Tour! And then on Piedmont Medical Center Today we learn about its Cereal Drive for children in our community!