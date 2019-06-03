PMC Today – Cereal Drive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (PMC TODAY) On Piedmont Medical Center Today we are learning about its Cereal Drive You can donate healthy cereal boxes and the donations will go to Pilgrims’ Inn! Drop off donations to Piedmont Medical Center. Here are more details. The drive goes from June 7th until June 14th. There are many locations to donate including Piedmont Medical Center, EMS Headquarters, affiliate practices of PMC and local businesses around the community.