Fort Mill Parents Outraged Over Proposed Gas Station Next To Doby’s Bridge Elementary

Some Fort Mill parents are up in arms about a gas station and self-storage facility proposed at the intersection of Doby’s Bridge Road and Fort Mill Bypass. With Doby’s Bridge Elementary School less than 50 yards away – residents believe it poses a threat to the students health and safety and are planning to take legal action. But the town says its been transparent about the project and the school district says it won’t put kids in danger.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid speaks with concerned parents and school leaders.