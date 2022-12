ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Good Folks of York County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that gives back to the community through non-profits.



Their annual lunch is coming up and inviting the community to join them as they do their final push of the year to help and support organizations that help the community.

Want to go?

Good Folks of York County

Annual Lunch

Wednesday, December 7 | Noon

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill

www.goodfolksofyorkcounty.com