Catawba River Winds Plans to Hold Winter Concert

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -The Catawba River Winds Community band is holding its winter concert this coming Thursday evening.

Dr. Kristen Wunderlich from Winthrop University will be performing with the band.\

The concert will be at Nation Ford Highschool in the auditorium on Thursday, December 1st and will start at 7 PM.

They will be playing different selections from Holst, Susa and Anderson.

The group welcomes anyone who wants to perform, even if it’s been years since they played.

The Catawba River Winds just recently formed this past year and are officially a non-profit 501 organization which means they can accept donations and sponsors.

If you wish to support the band you can do so by visiting: www.catawbariverwinds.org.