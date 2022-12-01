Forensic Testing Reveals No Controlled Substances Found on Lancaster School Bus

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officials with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation into what caused several students and their bus driver to be sick after being exposed to an unknown substances on a bus back in October has been closed pending any new information of development that come to the attention of investigators.

This comes after the department received results from SLED forensic testing of a suspicious powdery substance found in the bus after students experienced symptoms.

The results revealed no controlled substances or any other substances where could have caused the symptoms were detected in the samples.

The incident happened on October 26th, 2022 when first responders were called to a school bus at Indian Land High School after several bus riders and their driver were exposed to an unknown substance.

A 14-year-old female student lost consciousness. Other students had symptoms of exposure.

Deputies say everybody was taken off the bus, and EMS personnel treated the patients on scene.

An EMS worker also experienced symptoms.

No patients were transported by EMS. The driver was transported by a family member to a medical facility for evaluation.

Below is the latest statement from Sheriff Barry Faile.

“Our investigators pursued every lead they found during this investigation,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “They collected everything appearing even remotely suspicious and talked to a large number of people, including students, involved in the incident. All testing results were negative, and we simply were unable to determine what caused these folks to fall ill. We will pursue any additional information we receive. Even though we don’t know the cause, this is a good opportunity to remind people to avoid contact with unknown suspicious substances and to immediately call 911 if they’re found or if anyone experiences symptoms from potential exposure.”