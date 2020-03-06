CN2 Today – Friday, March 6th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden bring you the news of the day. Plus, reporter Sarah Obeid fills us in on a fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn called “Be Irish”! Later in the show we head to the York County Library, Lancaster YMCA and York County Council on Aging. Don’t miss all of the fun events and stories in our community! Watch now!
