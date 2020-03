YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Volunteers with the York County Council on Aging deliver meals every weekday to those who are home bound in our community.

The program is called Meals On Wheels.

Without those who donate their time, many seniors would go without food.

Leaders say they are in great need of those volunteers.

