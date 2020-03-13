CN2 Today – Friday, March 13th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) It is Friday! On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden talk about the latest on the COVID-19 and how its affecting our community. Also leaders with Keystone are in the studio talking about the Det. Mike Doty Memorial Run. Plus, The Salvation Army is celebrating its 90th birthday with a cake auction! And on Cosmetic Corner with Jenna Woods we are going “Back to the Basics” and learning about face contouring. Then we head to York for Fitness Friday and learn about an upcoming yoga event just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!