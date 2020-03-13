YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On Fitness Friday we are at YogAhhh Studio in York talking about their upcoming Clean and Green Yoga event for St. Patrick’s Day! To register just call the studio at (630) 328 – 3734 or stop by at 3 N. Congress Street, York.
