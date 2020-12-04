CN2 Today – Friday, December 4th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) ON CN2 Today we are getting a look at Z Bakery & Cafe’s Santa, Smores, and More event.

Plus, the Tega Cay Police Department is preparing for its annual Holiday with Heroes. A chance to take families in need on a shopping spree for Christmas!

Also you can honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and those frontline workers this weekend by stopping by Fountain Park or Piedmont Medical Center and see luminaries that will be place and lit in by the Rock Hill Youth Council and other participating youth organizations. The luminaries will be on display from 5:30 until 9 PM.

Later in the show York County Emergency Management gives us tips to keep us safe this winter season!

And The Culture and Heritage Museums of York County have several holiday events this month.

Plus, there are four different Christmas parades taking place in York County. Visit York County shares the details in this week’s YOCO Buzz!