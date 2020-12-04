Rock Hill Gets Its Own Version of the Classic Monopoly Game

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) There’s a new way to play the classic game of monopoly. Rock Hill’s Cherry Road Walmart is now selling special Rock Hill Monopoly games.

The stores manager, Jason Brown, says he wanted to find something unique to feature for this holiday season – that he says he knew the community would love.

Brown says he worked with a vendor to bring the custom game to the store which sold out in less than a week.

Brown says he was selling more of the monopoly games than turkeys before this Thanksgiving holiday.